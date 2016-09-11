Militants open fire from an under-construction building near the Army’s 93 Brigade headquarters in Poonch town.

A policeman was killed on Sunday in a gun fight between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

Police said the militants started firing from an under-construction mini secretariat building near the Army’s 93 Brigade headquarters in Poonch town around 8 a.m.

“The militants have been surrounded and all escape routes were sealed,” a senior police officer told IANS, adding the gun fight was continuing.