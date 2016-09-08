Militants attacked a police station and decamped with four rifles in two separate incidents in south Kashmir even as clashes between protesters and security forces continued to keep the Valley on the boil for the 62nd day on Thursday.

In a pre-dawn attack, a group of militants opened fire at a Pulwama police station. After the policemen retaliated, the militants fled. The police suspect the militants were planning to storm the station, probably to loot weapons.

In a separate incident, militants on Wednesday night snatched four rifles from policemen guarding National Conference leader Abdul Rashid Khanday, in south Kashmir’s Begom village, Kulgam district.

Clashes erupted in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Budgam, Anantnag and Shopian districts. Around 30 sustained injuries in Pulwama where security forces foiled pro-freedom rallies and raided several localities in the volatile Tral area. A pro-freedom rally was disallowed in Shopian’s Keller area, sparking clashes at the venue site. Around 10 protesters were injured. Anantnag district’s Qazigund area also saw a major clash, in which 15 civilians were injured, when forces raided the venue of a rally. No curfew was imposed anywhere in the Valley. However, security forces restricted movement of people and vehicles in parts of Srinagar.

The State government on Thursday approved a three-month extension to Director General of Police (DGP) K. Rajendra, who was to retire at the end of this month. The recommendation has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.