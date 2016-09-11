In fresh trouble for Kannada actor and former MP Ramya, a local court has directed the police to file a criminal case against her for her recent reported remarks that the RSS colluded with the British.

The direction by the court at Belthangady near here comes on a private petition filed by advocate Vasanth Marakada, who moved it after the police refused to register his complaint against Ms. Ramya.

The advocate said Ms. Ramya might be summoned to record her version after he (complainant) records his statement.

Ms. Ramya, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandya in the 2013 by-election on a Congress ticket, had reportedly said the RSS had colluded with the British during the nation’s struggle for independence.

The 33-year-old actor is already facing a complaint in a court in Kodagu district on sedition and other charges.

After a visit to Islamabad as part of a SAARC delegation of young lawmakers, Ms. Ramya had reportedly said at a meeting in Mandya: “Pakistan is not hell. People there are just like us. They treated us very well.”

Counter remark



Her remarks had come as an apparent counter to comments of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who while lashing out at Islamabad for promoting terror, had said, “going to Pakistan is same as going to hell.” Ms. Ramya’s comments triggered a row but she stood her ground, saying she would not apologise. An advocate had filed a complaint in a court at Somwarpet in Kodagu district, seeking action on sedition and other charges against Ramya.