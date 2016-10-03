The Army has arrested a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in Poonch district on Sunday.
According to police sources, Muhammad Rashid, 42, son of Yaqoob Khan, a resident of Taraban Kota in Bhaag district in PoK, was arrested near the Lunawali Post in Saujiyan Sector by the Army’s 40 Rashtriya Rifles. The post is near the Line of Control.
Police sources said Rashid was being interrogated.
