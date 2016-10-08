The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s web platform www.mygov.com has launched an initiative to felicitate eminent tribal achievers to coincide with the ‘National Tribal Carnival 2016’ to be held here from October 25 to 28.

A posting on the website on Saturday invited nominations from eminent tribal achievers in fields like sports, education, art, culture, science & technology, medicine, entrepreneurship, or those who have done any exemplary work among tribal people.

The nominations should feature names and details of eminent tribal achievers. October 13 is the last date for acceptance of the proposals.

MyGov is a citizen engagement platform launched by the government in August 2014 to promote the active participation of people on issues related to country’s governance and development and “crowd source governance ideas from citizens.”

It is at providing citizens multiple avenues to share their expertise and creativity, whether it is for designing logos and taglines of ‘iconic national schemes or for framing national policies.’ The website is hosted and managed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).