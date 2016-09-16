BJP president Amit Shah has called upon his party members to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, on September 17, as ‘Sewa Diwas’ or service day by participating in social work.

In a message released by Mr. Shah, he said that it was “a matter of great pride that many committed party workers had arranged participation in activities related to social service to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. I too shall participate in Swachch Bharat Abhiyan’s activity in Telangana,” he said in a statement. Mr. Modi will distribute 11,000 pieces of equipment to physically challenged people at a programme organised by the Ministry of Social Justice.