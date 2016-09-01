Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought a report from the Odisha government on the incident in Kalahandi where a tribal man, Dana Majhi, had to carry the body of his wife for at least 12 km as a hearse had not been made available to him. She had died of tuberculosis a day before at the government hospital in Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district.

Senior officials in the PMO confirmed that a letter seeking a report had been sent to the Odisha government on August 26, the day television channels first aired a story.

A senior official in the PMO said no response has been received so far from the Odisha government.