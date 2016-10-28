Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend Diwali with soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Mana post in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend Diwali with soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Mana post in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

He will be visiting some areas near the India-China border as well as worshipping at the Badrinath Temple on Saturday. Top sources in the government confirm that he will also be accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during this visit.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier spent Diwali with soldiers of the Indian Army posted at the world’s highest battlefield of Siachen, as well as the Dogra war memorial at Amritsar. He also made it a point to be in Srinagar before his visit to Siachen in 2014, in solidarity with the flood victims in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Modi, on Saturday also launched a campaign to send Diwali greetings to those serving on India’s borders, called “Sandesh for Soldiers.”

Prominent celebrities like film actor Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar as well as several Union Ministers have sent messages tagging Prime Minister Modi during the course of this campaign.