The idea behind such a data bank of experts is to facilitate the government ministries/departments to engage them on contractual basis.

With two more weeks left for the eligible candidates to apply, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project for online citizen engagement platform, has seen as of Thursday evening over 8160 potential candidates send in their resumes to work on the project to create data bank of experts in varied fields.

On August 24 it had advertised for positions of editorial writers, senior management professionals, software developers, researchers, data scientists, graphic designers, digital content script writers, advertising professionals, academic experts, social media experts and application developers. The number of positions available was not specified.

“The list of positions, domains and specializations currently being considered is given below. The desired qualifications for each position can be seen by clicking on the link for the respective positions. The desired qualifications listed are only indicative and not exhaustive”, it had said.

It was posted as a question `Do you want to work for the Government?’ (https://www.mygov.in/task/do-you-want-work-government/), which would have triggered a range of thoughts that would occur to anyone looking at a sarkari advertisement for job vacancies.

MyGov is a citizen engagement platform launched by the Narendra Modi government in August 2014 to promote the active participation of people on issues related to country's governance and development and "crowd source governance ideas from citizens”.

It is aimed at providing citizens multiple avenues to share their expertise and creativity, whether it is for designing logos and taglines of `iconic national schemes or for framing national policies’. The website is hosted and managed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Interested citizens were asked to submit resumes in PDF format indicating the position in which they are interested on the first page of the resume. For example, if a person is applying for Academic Expert, he/she is to send the resume in PDF format while writing in comment box #AcademicExpert Resume Attached.

The respective hashtags can be seen with the list of the positions. The resumes will be scrutinised by MyGov, and shortlisted resumes will be contacted. The compensation package will be discussed in the `direct interactions’.