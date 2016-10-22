The 'Sandesh for Soldiers' campaign will let ordinary Indians post messages of solidarity with the soldiers of Army, BSF and CRPF.

Keeping in mind the troubles on India's border with Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching a special campaign for soldiers in the Indian Army, called ‘Sandesh for Soldiers’ or Message to Soldiers in the run up to Diwali.

In a video released on the NaMo app, MyGov.in and Doordarshan, ordinary Indians who want to post messages of solidarity with the soldiers of the Indian Army, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), will be able to do so. The outreach is expected to impact at least 10 crore people. Apart from PM Modi, several celebrities too are expected to endorse this campaign that will run for the next ten days till Diwali.

"Prime Minister spent Diwali of 2014 with the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the devastating floods there and 2015 with soldiers posted at the world's highest battlefield of Siachen. This year too he wanted to mark Diwali for people who may not be able to join their families for this festival," said a source in the Prime Minister's Office.

Public Broadcaster Doordarshan will be devising programmes around people's messages to soldiers. "Prime Minister Modi has stressed on the need to identify with the ordinary struggles of Indian soldiers and it is part of that effort," said a source.