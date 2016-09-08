This could be their last meeting as leaders of the two countries with Mr. Obama’s second term as US President coming to an end in November.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit here, their eighth meeting in the last two years.

“Two democracies and a defining partnership of our era! PM meets President Obama @POTUS on sidelines of EAS,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

The meeting was “extremely warm and cordial”, Mr. Swarup said after the meeting.

This could be their last meeting as leaders of the two countries with Mr. Obama’s second term as US President coming to an end in November.

They met for the first time at the White House in September 2014 when Mr. Modi travelled to Washington DC at the invitation of Mr. Obama.

Mr. Modi had also exchanged views with Mr. Obama on the sidelines of the G20 summit in China’s Hangzhou on Sunday, with the US president praising the “bold policy” move on GST reform in a “difficult” global economic scenario.