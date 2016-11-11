TOPICS

Assures Japanese investors of providing a level-playing field.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited Japanese investments, saying India has a huge and substantial need for finances and his government was pursuing reform policies to make the country the world’s “most open” economy.

Addressing business leaders at the India-Japan Business Leaders’ Forum, he mentioned progress on GST and talked about other reforms in policies and rules to make investments and doing business easier in India.

He said his government was committed to further reforming policies to boost ‘Make in India’ and for creating conducive business environment through stable and transparent regulatory mechanisms.

“India is pursuing a new direction of economic reforms. My resolve is to make it the most open economy in the world,” he said.

India’s development needs are “huge and substantial”. There are unprecedented opportunities for Japanese companies in the country. ''We seek rapid achievement of our developmental priorities, but in an environment-friendly manner. India’s prowess in software is complemented by Japan’s strength in hardware. Want to assure you that we will provide a level-playing field,” he said.

