Discusses situation on border with the services chiefs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met representatives of the three military services and reviewed the situation on the border amid continuing ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Army Chief General Dalbir Singh, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal BS Dhanoa attended the meeting. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present.

The Army is learnt to have briefed Mr. Modi on the continuing ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control and the International Boundary that have gone up significantly since the surgical strikes by Army in September.

In the last couple of weeks, the Army has claimed to have destroyed several Pakistan Army posts along the border in retaliatory fire inflicting heavy damage.

(With inputs from PTI)