Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting to review the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan amidst heightened tension between the two countries.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, the Water Resources Secretary, and senior PMO officials were present at the meeting.

The review is being undertaken as India weighs options to give a befitting response to Pakistan in the wake of the Uri attack that left 18 soldiers dead.

There have been consistent calls in India that the government scrap the water distribution pact to mount pressure on Pakistan in the aftermath of the terror attack.

Under the treaty, which was signed by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan President Ayub Khan in September 1960, water of six rivers — Beas, Ravi, Sutlej, Indus, Chenab and Jhelum — were to be shared between the two countries.

Pakistan has been complaining of not receiving enough water and gone for international arbitration in couple of cases.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said last week that his State will fully support whatever decision is taken by the Union government on the 1960 agreement.

“The treaty has caused huge loss to Jammu and Kashmir” as the people of the State cannot fully utilise the waters of various rivers, particularly Chenab in Jammu, for agricultural and other activities, Mr. Singh said.

India had last week made it clear that “mutual trust and cooperation” was important for such a treaty to work.