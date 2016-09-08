The Supreme Court on Thursday entertained an urgent mentioning by advocate M.L. Sharma to stop government funding of Jammu and Kashmir separatists.

A bench of Justices Anil R. Dave and L. Nageswara Rao gave ear to Mr. Sharma, who submitted that his plea should be heard immediately and the court should stay all manner of funding to separatist leaders.

Justice Dave asked Mr. Sharma to get his petition numbered with the Supreme Court registry and return to the courtroom at 2 p.m.

“We also share the same feelings... Everybody sitting here feels the same,” Justice Dave remarked orally in court.

“The matter should be heard... amount of more than 100 crore is spent on their [separatists] lodging and security,” Mr. Sharma submitted.

“Let it be numbered and you come back here at 2 p.m,” Justice Dave said. A copy of Mr. Sharma’s petition sought the court to decide and declare on how the government can spend money from the Consolidated Fund of India “for supporting separatist groups working against the country.”