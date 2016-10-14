Bugti accuses Naela of carrying out ‘insane actions’ in India without talks

With Baloch nationalist groups not burying their differences, the plan to form a government-in-exile in India is a long shot.

The Baloch Republican Party leadership, on Wednesday, called for a broader consultation among the nationalist parties, and accused a section led by Naela Quadri Baloch of carrying out “insane actions” in India without consultations.

“Naela Quadri is not representing the Baloch people. Rather than supporting, they are damaging the Baloch cause with their insane actions,” Brahumdagh Bugti, Geneva-based leader of the Baloch Republican Party, said in a social media post.

“Government-in-exile is a national issue, and national issues cannot be announced without national consensus.”

In view of the differences, Indian interlocutors have advised the Baloch nationalists to put up a united front.

“Baloch leaders should learn from the history of the Indian freedom struggle, where leaders came together despite differences. Baloch leaders are expected to put up a united front and avoid diluting the normative position of their national struggle. While we hope to extend moral and political support to them, it is for them to resolve internal differences,” said Rakesh Sinha, of India Policy Foundation, which recently hosted Mazdak Dilshad Baloch, son of Dr. Baloch.

Baloch Republican Party sources did not clarify the exact cause of friction between Dr. Quadri and Mr. Bugti, but it is understood that the reason is the first-mover advantage Dr. Quadri and her son has as they have started campaign in India while other groups are yet to get their visas.

The Hindu had reported that Mr. Baloch and his supporters would begin a campaign across India, especially in the western Indian Baloch neighbourhoods, seeking support for a government-in-exile.

While other exiled Baloch figures had privately criticised the growing influence of Dr. Quadri in Delhi, Mr. Bugti’s social media posts revealed for the first time the fissures within the movement. Mr. Bugti held talks with India for political asylum, but his request has not yet received the government’s permission.