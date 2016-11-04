Avinash Bhosale, chairman of private charter airline Varva Aviation, with two car mechanics who allegedly repaired a helicopter of the airline. Photo: Special Arrangement

DGCA officials said that the pilot of private charter airline Varva Aviation didn’t report a snag in the technical report.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded a pilot of a Mumbai-based private charter airline Varva Aviation for allegedly allowing car mechanics to repair a helicopter engine recently.

The incident took place on October 12, 2016 when Varva Aviation’s chairman Avinash Bhosale was travelling in Augusta 109 VT-VCA aircraft from Goa to Pune via Kolhapur in Maharashtra. The engine of the chopper reportedly detected a snag and was unable to take off at Kolhapur. DGCA officials said that pilot didn't report the snag in the technical report before taking off from Kolhapur to reach Pune.

“We have grounded the pilot and ordered a detailed investigation into the matter. The pilot cleared transit inspection without reporting any snag. We have been informed that the chopper was repaired by car mechanics,” a senior DGCA official said, on condition of anonymity.

“Although the pilot has refused any snag but we suspect that car mechanics were called to repair the helicopter after which the flight flew to Pune,” the official said.