A pigeon, apparently from across the border, was taken into custody after a letter written in Urdu and addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was found with it by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Simbal post in Bamial sector here on Sunday.

The development comes after two balloons were recovered with a similar message in the area on Saturday.

Police said the message written on a piece of paper read: “Modi Ji, do not consider us same people as we were during the 1971 [Indo-Pak] war. Now each and every child is ready to fight against India.”

“We are investigating”

The grey-coloured pigeon was found by the BSF near their post, Inspector of Narot Jaimal Singh Police Station (Pathankot), Ramesh Kumar said.

“The pigeon was carrying the letter when it was found,” he said, adding the bird has been taken into “custody.”

“We are investigating the matter,” Mr. Kumar said.

On Saturday, two balloons with messages written in Urdu and addressed to Mr. Modi were found at Ghesal village in Dinanagar of Gurdaspur, which had witnessed a terror attack last year.

The message read: “Modiji, Ayubi ki talwaren abhi hamare paas hain. Islam zindabad.”

On September 23, a white pigeon, apparently from across the border, with “some words written in Urdu” was found in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district.