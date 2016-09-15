A research scholar of Jawaharlal Nehru University was arrested here for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage, police sources said on Wednesday.

The victim recorded her statement against Ajay Singh, of Madhya Pradesh, at the Vasant Kunj police station, where case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was filed on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The police said Singh was known to the victim since 2008. “The girl had come to Delhi in 2010 and they had been in relationship since then. Despite her repeated requests, Singh was not marrying her. Hence, she approached the police,” the police officer said.

Last month, Anmol Ratan, an activist of the All-India Students Association and a doctoral research scholar of the university, was booked on the charge of rape.