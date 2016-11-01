The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to settle PF money claimed after death of an employee within seven days from 20 days at present, in the wake of concerns raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week about delays in settlement of EPF claims, especially in death cases.

“All death case claims submitted by spouse or nominee or legal heirs of EPF members be invariably settled within a period of seven days from date of submission of claim form in concerned field office where the deceased members accounts are being maintained,” Central PF Commissioner VP Joy said in a circular dated October 28.

Additionally, one officer will be trained in facilitation centre and deputed to specifically look after death case claims “with proper display in this regard made on the seat or counter “Please contact for death cases” in Hindi, regional language and English.” The circular said that all the death case claims will be given top priority and officers-in-charge at all EPF offices will personally monitor the death cases on day-to-day basis.

At present, it takes 20 days to settle all transfers and withdrawals by employees from Employees Provident Fund, Employees’ Pension Scheme and Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) schemes governed by EPFO.

“However, it is often found that documents attached with the claim form is incomplete due to which the case is referred back to the claimant and it leads to delays,” Mr. Joy told The Hindu.

“But we will try to settle the claims in case of death cases even in two-three days,” he said.