Petrol price was on Wednesday hiked by a steep Rs. 3.38 per litre and diesel by Rs. 2.67 a litre, reversing a two-month declining trend.

Petrol will cost Rs. 63.47 a litre in Delhi from midnight tonight, up from Rs. 60.09 a litre, said Indian Oil Corp, the nation’s largest fuel retailer.

Similarly, a litre of diesel will cost Rs. 52.94 a litre as against Rs. 50.27.

The hike in fuel price, necessitated by a 13 per cent rise in international oil rates in the last fortnight, comes on the back of four reductions.

Rates were last cut by Rs. 1 per litre in case of petrol and Rs. 2 in diesel on August 16. The four reductions in last two months had led to the price of petrol in Delhi coming down by Rs. 5.56 a litre and Rs. 4.92 per litre in case of diesel.

“During the current fortnight, crude oil prices in the international market have witnessed a steep increase by 13 per cent (over $5 per barrel) compared to previous fortnight, with a corresponding increase in the international prices of petroleum products.

“The current level of international prices warrant an increase in prices of petrol and diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers,” IOC said in a statement.

IOC and other State-owned fuel retailers, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (BPCL) revise petrol and diesel price on 1st and 16th of every month based on international oil rate and foreign exchange ratio in the preceding fortnight.

“The movement of prices in the international oil market and Rupee-U.S. Dollar exchange rate shall continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes,” the IOC statement added.