Petrol price was on Thursday hiked by 58 paise a litre while diesel rate was cut by 31 paise per litre in line with international trends.

Petrol will cost Rs. 64.05 a litre from Thursday midnight as against Rs. 63.47. Similarly, diesel will cost Rs. 52.63 a litre as against Rs 52.94 a litre. This is the second increase in rates of petrol this month while in case of diesel it wipes away a part of the hike effected earlier this month.