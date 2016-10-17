Amid the ongoing debate over ‘triple talaq’, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said the government was of the clear view that personal laws should be constitutionally compliant and in conformity with norms of gender equality and the right to live with dignity.

In a Facebook post titled “Triple Talaq and the Government’s Affidavit”, he said that governments in the past had shied away from taking a categorical stand that personal laws must comply with the fundamental rights. But the present government had taken a clear position on the issue. — PTI