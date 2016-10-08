The PDP spokesman stated that the deceased "was not involved in any protest... which called for a probe and action as a follow up".

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday demanded a time-bound probe into the death of a minor boy allegedly due to pellet injuries suffered during clashes between protestors and security forces here.

“PDP has demanded immediate, time bound probe into Junaid Ahmad Akhoon’s death and desires action against those found guilty,” a party spokesman said in a statement here.

Junaid was allegedly injured during clashes between protestors and security forces in Safakadal area of the city on Friday and later succumbed to the injuries at a hospital on Friday night.

The spokesman said the party is anguished over reports of use of “unwarranted force”.

No amount of action can ever compensate such loss. Yet it is always needed to ensure accountability as and when any grave omissions or commissions are reported, he said.

The PDP spokesman said a deputation of respectable people from Eidgah locality of downtown area of the city visited the party headquarters and stated that the deceased “was not involved in any protest... which called for a probe and action as a follow up”.

The deputation was assured that party would effectively intervene to seek action upholding its regard for human rights and protection of people of the state, the spokesman said.