Grand precursor to 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh next year

A three-day international Sikh conclave will be hosted in Patna from September 22-24. Scholars, researchers and noted personalities from across the world will be participating in the event, which will be inaugurated on Thursday by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The conclave is a precursor to the impressive ceremony lined up by the Bihar government for the Parkash Utasav in January to mark the 350th year of the birth of Guru Gobind Singh.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, former Chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former chairman of the National Commission for Minorities Tarlochan Singh, Union Ministers Maneka Gandhi and Harsimrat Kaur, Union Minister of State S.S. Ahluwalia and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh are likely to attend.