Parties should keep election promises: CJI

Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar on Saturday said political parties should be held accountable for the routinely unfulfilled promises made in their election manifestos.

Manifestos had become a mere piece of paper owing to the short-term memory of citizens, but the political parties had to be made accountable for the unfulfilled promises, said Justice Khehar at an all-India seminar on “Economic Reforms with Reference to Electoral issues,” organised by the Confederation of the Indian Bar, which was inaugurated by President Pranab Mukherjee. The CJI said the parties gave brazen excuses to justify non-fulfilment of the promises.

Speaking on the manifestos released by various political parties ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Justice Kehar said they did not indicate any link between electoral reforms and the Constitutional goal of socio-economic justice to the marginalised.

Advocating a strong electoral system, President Mukherjee in his inaugural address said it was time the legal provisions on the delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies were reviewed for increasing their number, in keeping with the population growth.

The President said the Constitution (Forty-Second Amendment) Act, 1976, imposed a freeze on the population figure for readjustment at the 1971 census. The freeze has been extended till 2026 by the Constitution (Eighty-Fourth Amendment) Act, 2001. “As a result, the House of the People today represents the population figure of 1971 census, whereas our population has increased manifold in the recent decades. This gives rise to an anomalous situation wherein today, India has over 800 million voters and 543 Lok Sabha constituencies represent 1.28 billion people,” said the President.

Mr. Mukherjee said, “To give true expression to the will of the people, it is time we looked at the legal provisions on the delimitation of the Parliamentary constituencies with to increase their number. If Great Britain can have more than 600 Parliamentary constituencies, why can’t India, with a much higher population, have more number of seats?”

The President said a strong electoral system was necessary to strengthen the country’s democratic structure.

“Timely reforms are necessary, which not only would give justice to the people but also to the ideals enshrined in the Constitution…hence, it is necessary to undertake a dispassionate analysis of the way in which our electoral process is functioning, with a view to address the shortcomings in the system,” he said.

The President said that generally, in the past, coalition governments at the Centre contributed to unstable governments, necessitating frequent elections. Fragile coalitions did not last. He also referred to the issue of responsibility towards the electorate, saying that Parliament was not merely a deliberative body, but a decision-making body.

The next senior-most Judge, Justice Dipak Misra, also stressed on electoral reforms saying there was no place for “purchasing power” in the elections. He said candidates should not treat contesting elections as investment. Stating that the elections should be bereft of criminalisation, Justice Misra said people should vote for candidates based on their moral and ethical values, and not on their competitive demerits.

The day a voter goes to vote without being tempted, would be a glorious day for democracy, said Justice Misra.