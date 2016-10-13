National

New Delhi, October 13, 2016
Updated: October 13, 2016 02:59 IST

‘Parrikar must apologise for surgical strikes claim’

  • Special Correspondent
‘Operation Ginger in 2011 was a large-scale surgical strike’

The Congress demanded an apology from Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday for his assertion that the party's claims of carrying out surgical strikes were false, while accusing him of misleading the public and undermining the Army’s sacrifices.

The Congress governments had, the party stressed, backed surgical strikes by the Army during the wars India has fought in 1947, 1962, 1965 and 1971.

“Operation Ginger in 2011 was a large-scale surgical strike. Why is Manohar Parrikar quiet on the Army's valour? Is [it] not blatant politicisation?” Congress communication chief Randeep Singh Surjewala asked, adding “Converting national security into an event management exercise to polish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extremely unfortunate.”

‘Unabashedly lying’

“Blinded by political vote-garnering from the blood and sacrifice of our soldiers, Mr. Parrikar,” Mr. Surjewala said “is unabashedly lying.”

By claiming that no surgical strikes have been carried out before, Mr. Parrikar has insulted the armed forces and the sacrifices made by their personnel.”

Mr. Parrikar must apologise to the armed forces immediately, he said: “He is dividing the forces on political lines. We urge the ruling dispensation to show maturity and gravitas in handling .. critical security matters…“The onus is on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tame his belligerent Defence Minister and BJP president.”

“If the Army deserves full credit [for the strikes],” he continued, “why are ‘avengers of Uri' posters depicting Modiji as Lord Rama being plastered in poll-bound States?”

Attacking BJP chief Amit Shah for saying it was for the first time in 68 years that the Indian Army had crossed the LoC to mount an assault on enemy forces, he also pointed out that the latter had publicly stated that the surgical strikes would become a poll issue: “Forked tongue, Mr. Parrikar?” he said.

Brings up OROP

In tweets earlier in the day, Mr. Surjewala said: “The ultimate political hypocrisy; post surgical strike, the Modi Sarkar cut disability pensions for ‘combat injury’ to half;” and “Is Modi govt. giving credit to the Army by denying the OROP, Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, by refusing to acknowledge and honour commitments?”

