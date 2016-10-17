“When the Indian Army says something, we should believe it,” said the Defence Minister.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said the Indian Army was giving a befitting reply to ceasefire violations by Pakistan even as he hit out at those seeking proof of cross LoC surgical strikes.

“Violations are regularly taking place for the last five-six years, you can take out figures. But the only thing that has changed now is that we are giving effective reply,” he said.

To a question on security lapses, Mr. Parrikar said, “When you are doing things and if there are lapses in it, then mistakes should be rectified.”

Surgical strikes, he said, have increased the sensitivity among Indians regarding national security in a very effective way. “From the day of strike till today some politicians are seeking proof,” Mr. Parrikar said without taking any names.

“When Indian Army says something we should believe it. It (Army) is world’s best, professional, brave and having a very high integrity. I do not feel that anybody will seek proof from them (Army) here in Ahmedabad,” Mr. Parrikar said.

“Two good things have happened after the surgical strikes. First thing is except some politicians, every Indian is rising in unison and standing behind our brave soldiers. And the second thing is we (Indians) have acquired sensitivity regarding national security in a very effective way,” he said at a function here at Nirma University, called ‘Know my Army.’

Mr. Parrikar praised the university for organising such a programme and called upon youths to join the Army.

Later, Mr. Parrikar while talking to reporters, said that his government is serious about national security.

On the illegal sneaking-in of people in Gujarat from the border, Mr. Parrikar said, “BSF is tightening security at the border. You also know that this is a difficult area where we cannot put up fences as it is a marshy area. But we will use technology and fill the gaps to ensure no unauthorised person enters our territory.”