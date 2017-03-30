Both Houses adjourned till 11 am on March 31

After the Rajya Sabha forced the government on Wednesday to agree to five amendments to the Finance Bill, the law has been taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha. With the numbers in favour of ruling party in the lower House, Elders' recommendations were rejected.

6.15 p.m.: The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2017 - scheduled for discussion today - to be taken up on April 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. The discussion on Aadhaar to be taken up on April 10, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am on March 31, 2017.

6.00 p.m: Lok Sabha wraps up Question Hour. House adjourned till 11 am on March 31, 2017.

Mr. Kurien in RS moves that the Railways Appropriation Bills be considered. The 'ayes' have it. Both Bills are considered clause by clause and are returned to the Lok Sabha.

Next on the agenda is a short duration discussion on the Aadhaar, its implementation and its implications. Mr. Kurien says he is willing if House agrees to work overtime.

5.45 p.m.: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu finishes his speech. MPs have several clarification questions. Pressed for time, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, flies through all of them. "Only questions! No lectures!"

Derek O'Brien: "I want to congratulate the railway minister. He's finally realised that bullet trains are expensive and hasn't mentioned them in his speech today."

1. There are 125474 gazetted positions open - when will you fill them up?

2. Federal funding. You talked about federalism - the capital expenditure has been changed from to Central to a State-Centre partnership. The funding pattern has changed and the people should know this. You are not giving us dhaan when you say you have given so much to States.

3. For the last three years, we've been hearing about vision. Where is the action?

Questions fly thick and fast about track renewals, ICF, coach production, operating ratios among others. "No lectures. I said no lectures," thunders Mr. Kurien.

There are protests my MPs at not being given enough time to speak. "You cannot shout at the chair! You cannot browbeat and get your turn. I allowed everybody. I was so considerate. It should have wrapped up at 4.30 it is now 6.30. You didn't give your name on time. I will not be cowed down!" he says.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu talks about energy conservation and safety in trains.

"Will makes sure with participation of State govts and law enforcement agencies, we will work on the safety issues,' he says. "We're working on ultrasonic detection systems, collusion prevention and warning systems."

"Wifi provided at 115 stations, special social media has been used to give voice to customers. We are also working on new catering policies, cancellation and refund policies. We are trying to promote cashless transactions - they have gone up to 68%. 500 stations have been made differently-abled friendly."

"Mechanised cleaning has begun and 18000 coaches have been fitted with bio-toilets. 32,000 more coaches will also get them in the future."

5.15 p.m.: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in the Rajya Sabha:

"Am very happy that we are working on a completely transparent operations for the Railways. The entire commercial decision making process shouldn't be handled by the mins. So I delegated this to the General Managers. This is a key performance change."

"100% e-procurement has been achieved. Increased electrification per km and Northeast States have connected by broad gauge."

Lok Sabha takes up Zero Hour notices.

5.00 p.m.: BJD MP from Dhenkanal, Odisha, Tathagata Satpathy speaks in the Lok Sabha:

"It's not that a lot of change is going to happen because of us talking. My colleagues have given a lot of data and we are more or less aware what the goals are pertaining to the health sector. And everyone knows how India has fallen far behind."

Meanwhile in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu replies to the debate on the Railways Appropriation Bills.

"Many rail lines are saturated and are not able to handle present traffic. So we are investing Rs. 12,700 crore in doubling & tripling of tracks. The total capital expenditure of the Rail Budget is Rs. 3,50,000 crore. Compared to road, rail expenditure to GDP ratio has been reducing over the years," he says.

He adds that he had a meeting with World Bank and others and that they were willing to invest in the Railways.

"And for the first time, we are sharing ownership with the States - 50:50 with Centre. 16 States have agreed in principle, including Kerala."

Derek O'Brien has questions: "Please give give us % increase in State budgets, not absolute numbers. And explain why for the first time freight earnings have gone down year on year."

4:40 pm: In Lok Sabha, Prof. Saugata Roy speaks. He lauds Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to persistently taking up SDGs.

"In India, especially in WB, 90% of people are still dependent on government hospitals and public healtcare. The big, private hospitals have come on in big cities - but they don't give people treatment they suck money out of them."

4:30 pm: Rajya Sabha is still discussing Appropriation (Railways) Bill. The Chair has allowed people to speak way beyond the stipulated time. Rajasthan MP Ramkumar Verma gets two minutes to speaks. He begins with a Thank You note to the Chair. "No time for that. Get to you point," says Mr. Kurien.

4:27 pm: Dr. Ratna De Nag is in the Chair. A section of doctors have become indifferent to the plight of patients and their family, says Mr. Chowdury. "Not all of them, counters Dr. Ratna, who is a medical professional.

Doctors earned their degree through subsidy from taxpayers money. But they are indulging in private practice, he claims. Law permits them to do private practice. Doctors cannot take leave. Do you know, Dr. Ratna asks.

Not all of them, madam. I am talking only about a section of doctors, says Mr. Chowdhury.

4:20 pm: It is time to bring a legislature to ensure Right to Health, says Mr. Chowdhury.

4:15 pm: When we say Health is Wealth, we should consider physical health, mental health, social health and financial health. Ninety seven per cent of the country is suffering from sleep deprivation, says Mr. Chowdhury.

4:10 pm: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of Congress speaks. A study published by Lancet has placed India below Syria in 143rd position, in Sustainable Development Goals index. We are seriously lagging behind, he says.

4:09 pm: Anurag Thakur ends his speech saying doctors must be respected not beaten up, a reference to the recent violence in Maharashtra.

4:00 pm: The Rajya Sabha is continuing its discussion on railway allocations. Ripun Bora says there is an increase in frequency of trains and there is no time to inspect the rails. The Ministry has compromised on the safety, he says.

3:50 pm: Mr. Thakur suggests a patient's medical records should be linked with Aadhaar.

3:45 pm: The Economic Survey talks about universal basic income. Can't the States and Centre join hands to bring universal access to health?

Eighty per cent of the country is not covered under insurance. These people are living below poverty line.

3:35 pm: On April 8, parliamentarians and Hindi actors will be playing a charity cricket match to spread awareness on Tuberculosis. Anurag Thakur informs Lok Sabha. India has set goal to eradicate TB by 2030.

3:30 pm: We are spending too little on healthcare. While China spends 3.6% on healthcare, we are spending only 1.4%, he says.

We have eradicated small pox, neo-natal tenatus. WHO has declared India polio-free. This because of decades of work by successive governments.

We have increased life expectancy but are we able to give robust health? On one hand we are combating malnutrition, on other hand there is a rising case of obesity, Mr. Thakur says.

3:25 pm: India accounts for 20% of disease burden of the world. By 2030, we would lose USD 6.3 trillion because of contagious diseases. This is three times our GDP.

India is lagging behind in parameters like life expectancy, maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate, not just among BRICS but also some African nations.

We may have better GDP than Bangladesh but the country is way ahead of us in terms of healthcare.

There is a strong divide between urban and rural India. While 70% of population lives in rural areas, health centres are concentrated in urban places, says Mr. Thakur.

3:18 pm: Anurag Thakur is the first one to speak. The third goal (on healthcare and well being) is the basis for all sustainable development goals.

We don't have adequate doctors or healthcare centres. We have the highest number of deaths due to road accidents. Out of the top 20 polluted cities, almost half of them are in India. Pollution in air and water have killed scores in the country. We should ensure citizens get pure water, air and two-square meals everydays, Mr. Thakur says.

3:15 pm: Rarely a Speaker kickstarts a debate and today is that rare day. Adhirranjan Chaudhury and Ananth Kumar say the House got to "hear the Speaker speak after three years."

3:00 pm: Lok Sabha reconvenes. The House begins discussion on Sustainable Development Goals, specifically on way forward for the healthcare and well being.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan briefs the House of what is the purpose of Sustainable Development Goals. She says she is expecting a positive debate on the issue.

There are 17 goals in all. We would like to discuss every goal separately. Today, it will be on healthcare, she says.

2:52 pm: Sarojini Hembram of BJD from Odisha speaks. She requests the ministry to set up two additional railway station in Bhubaneswar.

2:50 pm: The AP State Reorganisation Act had promised a separate railway zone will be created with its headquarters at Visakhapatnam. The Railway Minister had said a committee has examined the possibility of creating such a zone. I hope the government will keep up its promise given to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Reddy says.

Local MPs are not invited for any centrally-sponsored meetings taking place in our constituencies. Why this scanty regard for MPs, he asks.

2:45 p.m.: Deputy Speaker asks V. Vijaisai Reddy to speak. Mr. Reddy requests the Chair to allot him more time to speak saying the Railway Minister is from his State. "Then you speak to him directly," says Mr. Kurien. Mr. Reddy bargains and gets six minutes.

2:40 pm: Vandana Chavan of NCP speaks. She says Railways is facing challenge from avaition sector with cheaper airfares.

She suggests the Railways should utilise its land resources.

There is an alarming rise in railway accidents. On one hand we are pushing high-speed rails. Are we ensuring safety of existing rail tracks? she asks. There is a dearth of safety personnel such as keyman and signalling personnel. The vacancies are not being filled up, she says.

2:20 p.m.: Shwait Malik, BJP MP from Punjab speaks. He congratulates the Finance Minister and Railway Minister for merging the railway budget with general budget. He lauds the vision of Prime Minister to improve Railways by bringing bullet trains.

The model railway stations are being made diffently-abled inclusive, trains are becoming environment-friendly, you can directly contact Railway Minister, if there is an issue.

2:10 p.m.: Rajya Sabha is discussing the Appropriation (Railways) Bill, 2017. Chhaya Verma, Congress MP from Chhattisgarh is speaking. The government is talking about bringing bullet trains but the vacancy in loco pilot posts are not filled up yet, she says.

2:10 p.m.: Lok Sabha adjourned. Will reconvene after an hour.

2 p.m.: Lok Sabha

"If we keep reducing our pool of donors, then we will be working on undeclared money," says Arun Jaitley, defending the FCRA amendment.

Mr. Jaitley seeks the House to reject amendments proposed by Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha rejects the recommendations and passes the Bill.

2 p.m.: Rajya Sabha

House reconvenes. Legislative business is taken up. First up is The Mental Healthcare Bill, 2016. The House approves amendments to the Bill.

1.30 p.m.: Lok Sabha

Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM speaks about political funding. "The Pentagon can fund any party in India, but NGOs cannot get foreign funding. About removing that 7.5%, may I know the rationale behind it? When you are ready for transparency, why don't you consider the Rajya Sabha amendment? You won't even know if Zakir Naik sits in the U.S. and funds you. Power is not eternal. You are creating a precedent. You are acting in haste and the people of India will repent in leisure."

Arun Jaitley rises to respond. He moves that the amendments be rejected. He compares the amendment to section 132 of the IT Act to journalists not revealing their sources. "Since 1961, reasons have not been given to conduct a raid. This amendment has been brought in after careful consideration and abundant caution."

On merging of Tribunals, the Minister says there is precedent. "Just one amendment merging multiple Tribunals and saving on government expenditure — and most of them deal with tariff fixation, so it's a revenue matter. This is an administrative reform for good governance."

Minister also says there are only two easy things in this country — writing editorials and speaking. "I'd like to ask editorial writers to suggest a better system to me," says Mr. Jaitley on electoral funding. "The current system doesn't have transparency or clean money."

"The Congress party can take cheques if they have a problem with bonds. Let's see how much you get. I agree this system is only partly transparent, but those who want full transparency can take the cheque route."

1 p.m.: Lok Sabha

Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD says the Members had requested for one more day to deliberate on the Finance Bill. "In Rajya Sabha, some issues came to light. One major amendment was transparency in political funding."

The Member also speaks about the amendment to section 132 of the IT Act. "Since when has the provision of revealing reason of search to affected party been there in the Act? A large number of cases are pending at the appellate level for various reasons. One reason is that the person against whom the case is pending is made to run from one place to other. The government's primary objective is to protect the citizens, not only whistle-blowers."

The Member also brings up the amendment made to FCRA, speaking about political funding.

Jayadev Galla of the TDP speaks next saying the party rejects the recommendations of the Rajya Sabha. "IT returns are filed by only 3% of the population and only 1% pays tax. We need to work towards increasing our tax net." The Member suggests issuing a privilege card for taxpayers who pay above a certain amount. He also suggests that Rs. 2,000 notes be withdrawn and Rs. 200 notes introduced. "Why don't we look at an expiry date on large bank notes?"

A.P. Jithender Reddy of the TRS says that a cap on political funding will bring a sense of structure to it. "I hope we can incorporate this amendment for the greater good."

Badaruddoza Khan of the CPI(M) says corporate funding to political parties should be stopped entirely. "With this opacity, there will be no difference between funding and bribe. Parties will be purchased by the corporate sector. This helps black money become white."

N.K. Premachandran of the RSP says the Lok Sabha is getting the opportunity to discuss political funding thanks to the amendments by the Rajya Sabha. "It is a backdoor legislation." The Member cites editorials in newspapers calling it a 'backdoor legislation' and jurist Fali S. Nariman's concerns which were made known to the Vice President. He asks the House to accept the amendments.

Anandrao Adsul Vithoba of the Shiv Sena speaks next. "A majority in the Lok Sabha means that amendments to laws will not even be considered. This is something we need to introspect on." He requests the House to consider the amendments.

Y.V. Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress says there is a need to rethink linking Aadhaar and PAN.

12.30 p.m.: Lok Sabha

BJP member Kirit Somaiya says, "There were abnormal deposits in 18 lakh bank accounts post-demonetisation. Can't the Income Tax Assistant Commissioner not write a letter to them. Under the amendment, the officer has just been given the right and responsibility to write letters to the suspected violators for seeking information."

"Even after this amendment, lower level officials will have to seek information from supervisory officials for searches, raids and other legal action. No major change had been made in this regard. Charitable trusts are running completely non-transparent businesses. They take illegal donations. Should action not be taken against them? The amendment only extends power to survey such trusts," says Mr. Somaiya. "Do we want security for those indulging in money laundering?"

"I want to know from Finance Minister, from 1961 to 2014, in how many cases were reasons for IT searches given to the affected parties? There was a Court observation on disclosure of reasons. Therefore to safeguard the interest of whistle blowers, we have sought to clarify the provision to remove any confusion."

"On shell companies, the Revenue Secretary-led task force has just been set up." On electoral bonds, the Member says if the balance sheet of the donating companies reflect the details, they would be susceptible to harassment by government of the day. "Therefore, the amendment has been brought in to protect their interests."

Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress says since this is a Money Bill, "article 109 says if the Lok Sabha does not accept the recommendations of Rajya Sabha, the money Bill is deemed to be passed by both Houses. The finance Minister can also accept some recommendations by the Rajya Sabha."

"Apart from 10 Acts listed in the Bill, a large number of changes have been brought to tribunals through the Bill. One of the proposals is to link Aadhar to PAN. Since Supreme Court has observed that Aadhaar can be made mandatory for opening of bank accounts. For any further public interest programmes, subsidies, it should not be made compulsory. Another argument is that there is threat to privacy. Making public any facts about private persons' accounts has been objected to."

Mr. Roy says, "Rajya Sabha has said that proposed amendment to section 132 a of IT act is to be deleted. The proposal is a direct assault on the right of an individual. It is draconian that somebody will have power to get information, but affected parties will not have right to seek the reason for action against them."

On the proposed removal of cap on donations by companies, Mr. Roy says the Rajya Sabha suggestion for restricting it to 7.5% and their names be made public, should be accepted. "The bicameral system is for checks and balances. Merely because one has majority in one House, it should not bypass the other."

12.30 p.m.: Rajya Sabha

C.P. Narayanan of the CPI(M) asks a question on self-financing professional colleges. Minister Prakash Javadekar says 6,300 colleges have given full information.

Ghulam Nabi Azad says Urdu has been taken out of NEET exam. Mr. Javadekar responds that it depends on the request of the States. "Even in Kerala, we offered Malayalam, but the State said English is enough. But I will take this as a request."

Question Hour comes to a close. House is adjourned till 2 p.m.

12 noon: Lok Sabha

Papers are laid on the table.

Zero Hour begins. All adjournment notices have been disallowed.

Mr. Scindia speaks about farm loan waivers and Tamil Nadu farmers agitating in Delhi. Minister Radha Mohan Singh rises to respond. "State Disaster Funds are there. Rs. 24,000 crore funds was given under previous regime. This has been increased by us to Rs. 47,000 crore. In 2012-13, Rs. 19,000 crore was demanded by TN, and it was given Rs. 600 crore. We have given Rs. 17,000 crore."

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley moves amendments by Members of Rajya Sabha in the Finance Bill, 2017.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda says there had been widespread criticism of the government for "misuse" of parliamentary procedure, thereby infringing the rights of parliamentarians. "How is electoral funding and transparency a money Bill?"

"40 Acts are being amended through the Finance Bill. We wanted separate legislations and discussion. They took recourse to article 110 of the Constitution. On the definition of "incidental" in the provision, a debate has started. In Hindi version of the provision, sub-section (g), the word "aanusangik" has been used. That means appropriation-related, taxation-related issues can be taken up. When it comes to electoral funding, bringing in transparency, it does not have any bearing on Budget. It relates to banking and RBI."

"The government has brought in a draconian amendment to section 132 of Income Tax Act extending power to Income Tax officials not to disclose reasons for searches to the affected party or an Appellate Tribunal," says the Rohtak MP.

"You have brought in retrospective amendments, which we vehemently oppose. There has to be something objective on files for any subjective decision. Second, in Rajya Sabha, Sitaram Yechury moved amendments to provisions related to electoral funding. This should also be accepted by Lok Sabha. You brought in two amendments at the last minute — removing the cap on political donations by companies, and providing that any company giving donations to political parties through electoral bonds are not required to disclose it in its account books. Only shell companies would give way 100 per cent profit as political donations. This opens doors to political extortion. We want transparency, you have an opportunity to introduce new Bill on political funding."

There is no law protecting privacy, says Mr. Hoods, speaking on linking Aadhaar to PAN.

12 noon: Rajya Sabha

Question Hour begins. Chairman Hamid Ansari is in the Chair.

Sitaram Yechury of the CPI(M) asks a question on visa restrictions in the U.S. Ms. Swaraj says the the government is in talks with the U.S. "Let us not consider every attack and death there as a hate crime," she says.

K.K. Ragesh of the CPI(M) asks the next question on support to Indian expatriates in the Middle-East. K.T.S. Tulsi asks if the government has taken any steps for securing exit visas for the workers.

Jairam Ramesh asks about Kovvada nuclear reactors, referring to Westinghouse filing for bankruptcy. Minister Jitendra Singh says negotiations are on by Toshiba.

11.30 a.m.: Lok Sabha

Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress asks the next question on financial assistance by PFC. "The government claims there is power surplus. Six crore households are not getting power. Plant load factors are declining. PPAs are not being signed. Seven States' losses have increased due to rise in coal cost. How do they plan to improve the situation, and strengthen the discoms?"

Mr. Goyal responds that it's nice that the former Power Minister admits to the Congress' failure to provide power for the last 60 years.

Mr. Scindia says power cuts still happen in villages and towns. "He did not reply as to how they will improve the discoms. In villages there are power cuts for four to eight hours a day."

Mahesh Girri of the BJP says no concrete work has been done to provide water supply to the poor. "What steps are being taken?"

Narendra Tomar says, "We had set the aim of providing drinking water to 50% households. 53% have been covered. It will take some time, with cooperation of State governments. Telangana has launched a project."

Answering a question on MGNREGA, Minister Ram Kripal Yadav says, "There are five poverty alleviation projects. The most important are the programmes executed under MGNREGA. 34% poverty alleviation has occurred owing to that."

Question Hour comes to a close.

11.30 a.m.: Rajya Sabha

House reconvenes. Zero Hour commences.

Sharad Yadav of the JD(U) raises the issue of attacks on African nationals.

Anand Sharma speaks about Nehru's initiatives on Africa. "We brought students from Africa every year on scholarships. India's name has now been sullied throughout the world."

Sitaram Yechury of the CPI(M) says the House must bring a special resolution. "The law and order machinery must look at drug concerns, not vigilantes."

Pratap Singh Bajwa says all the goodwill the government has built up in Africa will be lost. Chair says racial attacks in our country cannot be justified, while we condemn racial attacks on Indians in other countries.

Sushma Swaraj comes to the House to respond to Mr. Yadav's statement. "I have come to speak on the Greater Noida incident. I have spoken to Yogi Adityanath. The CM has said there will be an impartial probe. We are awaiting the results of the probe. The injured Nigerian students are also being treated."

Naresh Agrawal raises the issue of fake, sub-standard and expires medicines. Minister J.P. Nadda says more money has been allocated to set up labs and that State governments must also respond.

Madhusudan Mistry of the Congress asks about farmer suicides in Gujarat.

Zero Hour comes to a close.

11 a.m.: Lok Sabha

House reconvenes. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is in the Chair.

Question Hour begins. The first question is on the new coal block allocation policy.

Minister Piyush Goyal says that officials of departments concerned decide allocation for specific usage. "There is now transparency which has encouraged investors. The coal production has increased so much, stocks are piling up, and we are not finding enough buyers."

Rajesh Diwakar says there have been instances of slackness in security of coal mine employees. "The methane blocks which were allocated under the previous regime were not exploited. Have you made necessary changes?" asks the BJP member.

Coal Minister says the blocks are allocated directly. "One methane extraction project has been started."

Y.S. Avinash Reddy of the YSR Congress asks the next question on the functioning of the Krishna River Management Board. "In 1976, the Tribunal award had come, after which the water was distributed. The AP government took a stay on the Brajesh Kumar Tribunal. The Supreme Court has directed decision through consensus. Telangana and AP has to decide on water distribution," says the Minister.

"We had requested that our petition be referred to Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal for adequate water allocation. Has it been done?" asks Telangana MP Vinod Kumar.

On pollution due to Raichur thermal power plants, Minister Piyush Goyal says the government used to go for modernisation of old plants. "We have decided to replace them. NTPC is replacing 11,000 MW of such old plants, beyond 25 years old, with modern super critical plants."

Pralhad Joshi asks, "Is it correct that government is planning changes in policy for improvements in thermal power to increase productivity?"

Minister responds that despite a short decline in hydro power generation, they have been able to meet the power requirement for Karnataka. "Today, power shortage in the State is less than one per cent. We are also looking for ultra-power projects. Bidding documents were not bankable by bidders, so to bring change, 68,000 MW thermal power projects are in pipeline in Karnataka."

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut asks about the repair work on the Koyna dam in Maharashtra. Mr. Goyal says, "The NHPC technical team is studying old hydro projects for improvement. It is correct that there is leakage in the dam. No desilting has been done."

11 a.m.: Rajya Sabha

House reconvenes. Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien is in the Chair.

Papers are laid on the table.

Naresh Agrawal of the SP raises a point of order that nominated Members are not attending the House. Chair says it is not a point of order.

Digvijaya Singh raises another point of order about his substantive motion on government formation in Goa and Manipur. "Goa and Manipur are functioning with a manipulated majority," says Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad. Chair says the message will be conveyed to the Leader of the House.

MPs troop to the Well. House is adjourned till 11.30 a.m.

10.45 a.m.: Listed business for the day

Rajya Sabha

- Bill returned by Lok Sabha with amendments

> The Mental Healthcare Bill, 2016

- Bills for consideration and return

> The Appropriation(Railways) Bill, 2017

> The Appropriation(Railways) No. 2 Bill, 2017

- Discussions

> Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways

> Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

> Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

> Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

> Short duration discussion on Aadhaar — its implementation and implications

- Bills for consideration and passing

> The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016

> The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2017

Lok Sabha

- Bills for consideration and passing

> Finance Bill, 2017 (consideration of Rajya Sabha amendments)

> The Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill, 2017

> The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2017

- Discussion on Sustainable Development Goals