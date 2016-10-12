One militant was killed on Tuesday evening and the Army believes that there could be a third militant still holed up inside.

Heavy firing has been on since Wednesday morning. However, the Army is yet to officially confirm that the second terrorist has been killed. One militant was killed on Tuesday evening and the Army believes that there could be a third militant still holed up inside.

About three terrorists got inside the government-run Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) complex on Monday morning and an encounter began soon after in which one soldier was injured.

Intermittent firing has been going on over the last 48 hours with heavy firing and explosions in-between. The Army on Wednesday seems to be gearing up for a final assault on the building.

The Army has been particularly cautious in moving ahead as it lost five security personnel in the earlier terrorist attack on the institute in February this year.