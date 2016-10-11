Exchange of fire between security forces and the militants holed up inside a government institute building in Pampore area of Kashmir continued for the second day with some explosions reported on Tuesday morning.

Intermittent firing went on through the night and several explosions were noticed on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Unknown number of terrorists are believed to have entered the government-run Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) complex in the early hour of Monday. An encounter began soon after, in which one soldier was injured.

Army officials said that the terrorists were localised to one part of the building on Monday evening.

Extra precautions have been taken to check for any booby traps in the door-to-door search operation underway. “Searching 60 rooms takes time. There is a possibility of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in the doors. We are being very deliberate to avoid any casualties on our side. So search teams are extra-cautious,” an officer added.

The EDI building, which imparts vocational training, was targeted by militants in February this year. The gun-battle that stretched for over 48 hours ended with the killing of all three terrorists and three Army commandos, including two officers, also lost their lives.