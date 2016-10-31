Fresh firing, shelling in Mankot and Balakote areas along the LoC reported

An army soldier was killed and two women were injured after Pakistani troops targeted Indian posts and villages in Poonch and Rajouri districts on Monday.

“Ceasefire violations in Rajouri sector are being retaliated with massive fire assault. One army soldier was martyred,” a spokesman of the Army’s Northern Command said.

“Two women have been injured. One of them [has been] seriously [injured] and has been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC) Jammu,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch J.S. Johar said.

There were also reports of firing and shelling in Mankot and Balakote areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

There have been more that 60 ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC and IB since the ‘surgical strikes’ against terror launch pads.

Eleven people, including three civilians, and eight security personnel have been killed in the incidents.