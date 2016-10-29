Pakistani troopers on Saturday started heavy shelling targeting civilians and Border Security Force (BSF) facilities on the International Border in Hiranagar sector and R.S. Pura in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Around 6 a.m., the Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy mortar shelling and automatic gunfire. The BSF has started retaliating effectively,” the police said.

“Shelling and firing exchanges are still going on in both these sectors.”

Another BSF Constable dies

A BSF Constable named Nitin Subhash was killed today in Macchil. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

This is the fourth BSF casualty in 8 days.

28-year-old BSF Koli Nitin Subhash from Sangli, Maharashtra

On Friday, a BSF jawan was killed and 10 civilians were injured as Pakistani Rangers stepped up ceasefire violations along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region.

BSF head constable Jitender Kumar, who suffered grievous injuries in the shelling in R.S. Pora Sector’s Abdullian area, died on Thursday morning. There had been intermittent exchange of fire since Wednesday night.