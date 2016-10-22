Two Pak. SIM cards, a map, mobile phones and some cash recovered

A Pakistani spy was on Saturday arrested for passing on vital information regarding deployment and movement of the security forces to Pakistan.

“Based on information received from Military Intelligence on involvement of Bodh Raj of village Changiia of Jammu district for his espionage activities and passing on vital information regarding the deployment and movement of the security forces and Army to Pakistan, a special search operation was launched in Ramgarh sector of Samba,” SSP, Samba, Joginder Singh, said.

During the search operation, Raj was found roaming in Jerda village close to the International Border (IB) and tried to escape after observing the movement of the police party, the SSP said.

“Police chased him and he was arrested,” he said.

Pak. SIM cards, map recovered



Two Pakistani SIM cards, one map showing the deployment of the forces, two mobile phones, a memory card and Rs. 1,711 were recovered from his possession, the SSP said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Official Secrets Act.