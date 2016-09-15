National

NEW DELHI, September 15, 2016
Updated: September 15, 2016 08:56 IST

Pakistani girl Madhu Kumari resumes classes in Delhi

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Madhu Kumari. Photo: V. Sudershan
The Hindu
Madhu Kumari. Photo: V. Sudershan
TOPICS

human interest

people

Roll no 6244. Class IX-C, government co-ed senior secondary school Bhatti mines, Sanjay Colony. That is Madhu Kumari, the Pakistani teenage refugee whose gentle smile indicated a successful culmination to her two-year struggle for education as she sat shy and beaming attending a science lecture.

On Wednesday morning, Madhu finally managed to get admission in the government school near her house. By next week, she will be one among the students when she will get a uniform of her size.

Class IX C is an all-girls section. The girls were taking science lesson, when Madhu joined them. They welcomed her with laughter.

“Thank you,” that is all Madhu could manage to say, feeling nervous and excited as the Delhi government, as per the orders of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, “walked the extra mile to accommodate her desire to pursue study in its school”.

“She is a girl who has struggled for education. She has earned it,” said Advocate Ashok Agarwal as he introduced her to other students. Mr. Agarwal had written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in August after which the matter was highlighted by the media.

“We will befriend her, don't worry. She will adjust here quickly,” the students said jocularly.

Madhu's struggle started when she arrived in Delhi from Pakistan's Punjab some two years ago with her family as they fled religious persecution and settled in Sanjay Colony.

When her case was highlighted by The Hindu on September 7, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj intervened and asked Mr. Kejriwal to help Madhu.

RELATED NEWS

Pakistani girl writes to CM for admission in schoolSeptember 7, 2016

Pakistani girl Madhu Kumari resumes classes in DelhiSeptember 15, 2016

Sushma Swaraj invites Pakistani girl struggling with school admissionSeptember 10, 2016

More In: National | News | Newsletter
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Official inspects Sethusamudram project site

Court urges Centre, State to sort out funding for judiciary

Forging peace between States, with pictures from history

T.N. lorry owners demand compensation

Stray dogs cannot become a menace to society: Supreme Court

Pakistani girl Madhu Kumari resumes classes in Delhi

Modi to mark birthday with tribals, differently-abled in Gujarat

CBI files probe report against Tytler in anti-Sikh riots case

Murdered Siwan journalist’s wife moves SC

Ph.D. scholar at JNU arrested on rape charge


Tamil Nadu

T.N. lorry owners demand compensation

When gullible small investors lose the plot

Thousands join AIADMK ahead of local body polls

Stray violence on Cauvery issue mars peace in Tamil Nadu

‘Non-notification of amendment, a deliberate act on part of govt.’

Official inspects Sethusamudram project site

Court urges Centre, State to sort out funding for judiciary

Forging peace between States, with pictures from history

Hosur bus stand wears a deserted look

Kerala

Stray dogs cannot become a menace to society: Supreme Court

Shah triggers row with ‘Vaman’ tweet on Onam eve

Thiruvonathoni begins journey to Aranmula

Mudbank removal work progressing in Pampa

Kerala projects to utilise Cauvery award in limbo

Missing Kerala youths reached IS bastion in Afghanistan: NIA

Flower-less pookkalams for a soulless Onam

Savouring the secular spirit

The charms long lost

Karnataka

Forging peace between States, with pictures from history

Plea in SC seeks action against fringe elements

Water should be released from reservoirs equally: Deve Gowda

Siddaramaiah should tender his resignation, says Eshwarappa

Karnataka will abide by SC’s modified order on Cauvery: CM

Other States

Bihar likely to oppose Shahabuddin bail

CBI files probe report against Tytler in anti-Sikh riots case

Akhilesh hints at outsider hand in Samajwadi rift

Mamata returns land deeds to Singur farmers

Ahead of SC affidavit, Ministers brainstorm on triple talaq issue

Stray dogs cannot become a menace to society: Supreme Court

Modi to mark birthday with tribals, differently-abled in Gujarat

Murdered Siwan journalist’s wife moves SC

CBI awaits court order on mining

Andhra Pradesh

Urban renaissance is the way forward: Venkaiah

‘Forcible’ land acquisition for solar power plant decried

Drop in yield worries maize farmers

Nail artist draws 999 varieties of Ganesha

480, including late comers, miss Group-I mains

Telangana

Heavy rains lash parts of Telangana

KCR orders probe into outcry against new districts

Rampur farmers feel let down

Tricities drown in Ganesh fervour

Adivasis prefer ITDA to a new district

Irate villagers oppose nano-chemical unit

Community lunch organised

Hindi fortnight begins in NTPC

Nanded railway division 4th in punctuality

Rain brings cheers to farmers


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

Modi to mark birthday with tribals, differently-abled in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 66th birthday with tribals in Limkheda and the differently-abled in Navsari after meeting h... »