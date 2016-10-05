The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday apprehended nine Pakistani fishermen after their boat entered a creek area in Gujarat.

The BSF patrol in the creek area in Bhuj noticed a wooden fishing boat which had ventured into the Indian waters, sources said.

The BSF personnel challenged the fishermen and caught them near Chouhan Nala near G-43 pillar, they said.

The nine Pakistani nationals were being questioned even as the sources said nothing objectionable had been recovered from them, except for some fishing equipment.