Foreign Office spokesman accuses India of trying to divert attention from Kashmir

Pakistan on Thursday warned “appropriate action” if India violated the Indus Water Treaty and said it was closely monitoring the situation, amid reports that New Delhi might revisit the key water sharing accord.

“Appropriate action will be taken in line with the Treaty in case of any violation by India,” Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said at the weekly briefing.

Pakistan was keeping a close eye on the situation, Radio Pakistan quoted him as saying. Mr. Zakaria’s remarks come amid reports that India may review the 56-year-old Indus Water Treaty.

He said India was making “desperate attempts” to divert attention from the “atrocities and human rights violations” being committed in Kashmir.

He said Pakistan was highlighting “Indian brutalities in Kashmir” at world fora and there had been “very substantive outcome” of these efforts but the international community remained concerned about the situation.

Responding to a question, he claimed that India violated ceasefire on the Line of Control for more than 90 times this year.

He also termed the Indian treatment to Pakistani artistes “very disappointing and highly regrettable” as he deplored India’s decision to “use SAARC for its political ambition,” according to the report. — PTI