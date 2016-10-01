Pakistan Rangers on Saturday restored to indiscriminate firing at Indian positions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector of the International Border.

“Pakistan Rangers targeted Border Security Force positions on the International Border in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district today (Saturday) morning. Rangers used small arms and automatics,” Police sources told IANS.

“BSF has retaliated Pakistan firing using same calibre weapons. Intermittent firing exchanges are still going on in the area,” the source added.

The firing, which started at 4 a.m. is still under way. This is Pakistan’s third ceasefire violation in Akhnoor sector in last 36 hours.