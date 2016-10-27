Six persons were injured when Pakistani troops shelled over 15 BoPs and 29 hamlets with mortar bombs and fired heavily from automatic weapons overnight in R.S. Pura and Arnia Sectors along the International Border in Jammu district.

BSF troops guarding the border line retaliated to the Pakistani firing.

“There was heavy firing and mortar shelling on BoPs and villages along IB in R S Pura and Arnia sectors of Jammu district overnight and continued till this morning”, a police officer said.

Pakistani troops pounded over 20 civilian hamlets along IB in Arnia and R S Pura in Jammu district overnight, he said.

In the shelling, six civilians were injured in Khopra Basti belt in R.S. Pura on Thursday morning, he said, adding the injured have been evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

Pakistani posts started firing heavy mortars towards the Indian side at 8.35 p.m., a BSF officer said.

“Heavy mortar shells were fired towards Arnia last night”, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Simrandeep Singh said.

On Wednesday, an officer of the Border Security Force was injured when a shell fired by Pakistani Rangers exploded near him during in RS Pura sector along the International Border in Jammu.

As many as 16 people mostly women have been injured in the cross border firing in the R.S. Pura sector in the past two days.

Assistant Sub Inspector of BSF A.K. Upadhayay was injured when a shell exploded near him in R.S. Pura sector.He received splinter injures in his hand.

Eight civilians were injured in shelling in R.S. Pura and Arnia on October 25.