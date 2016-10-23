Pakistan Rangers once again violated the ceasefire along the International Border (IB) at RS Pura sector in Jammu district today as they fired from small arms targeting the Indian posts.

“A few rounds were fired from the Pakistani side this evening which hit the mound near the border,” a BSF spokesman said.

He said there was no retaliatory firing from the BSF which was keeping a “strict vigil” along the border.

On Friday night, Pakistan Rangers had targeted the border hamlets and border outposts (BoP) with mortar shells and had opened fire from automatic weapons along the IB at RS Pura sector.

Seven Pakistan Rangers personnel and a terrorist were killed and three others seriously injured in a befitting retaliatory action by the BSF as the Pakistani troops had targeted six sectors in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Gurnam Singh (26), a BSF jawan injured in a sniper attack on Friday, succumbed in a Jammu hospital last night.

Today’s ceasefire violation came within hours of Additional Director General, BSF Arun Kumar’s warning that the lull along the border could take “any turn anytime”.