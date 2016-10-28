Pakistani troops continued ceasefire violation on Friday by opening fire and mortar shelling on Indian posts and civilian areas along the LoC and International Border in Jammu, Kathua and Rajouri districts, leaving a girl injured.

The BSF and the Army have responded “appropriately and befittingly,” a defence spokesman said.

“There was unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Sunderbani, Pallanwala and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri and Jammu districts on Friday,” the spokesman said.

They used small arms, automatics, 82 mm mortars and 120 mm mortars, he said.

“At 1720 hour yesterday, Pakistan Rangers started unprovoked heavy firing and helling in Katgus Sector of Jammu and further spread to Hiranagar and Samba. It continued till 0500 hours till today in the area of 24 BSF posts,” a senior BSF officer said, adding the BSF responded strongly after which the firing from acrodd the border stopped.

“Some Pakistani posts and villages have suffered heavy damage. On the Indian side, a girl was injured in the ceasefire violation," the officer said.

On Thursday, a Pakistan Ranger was killed and another injured in a retaliatory firing by the BSF, as Pakistani troops heavily shelled five sectors along the LoC and the IB in J&K in which one BSF jawan died and 13 other civilians were injured.

While Pakistani troops pounded BoPs and hamlets along IB in Kathua, Hiranagar sectors (Kathua), R S Pura and Arnia sectors (Jammu) and Samba sector, they also targeted forward Indian posts and villages along the LoC in Krishnagati, Balakote and Mankote sectors (Poonch) and Sunderbani sector (Rajouri) on Thursday.

Since the surgical strikes by the Army on terror launch pads in PoK on September 28-29, five Indians, including four security personnel, have been killed and 34 injured in ceasefire violations.

On October 21, the BSF killed seven Pakistan Rangers and a terrorist opposite to Hiranagar sector In Kathua.

On October 25, 2-3 Pakistani Army men are believed to have been killed in retaliatory firing by Indian troops in the Noushera sector of Rajouri district.