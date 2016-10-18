Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing on Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu’s Rajouri district on Tuesday.

“The shelling and firing in the Naushera sector began at 8.30 p.m. on Monday night and continued till 1.30 a.m. today [Tuesday],” defence sources said.

“They used 82 mm mortars and automatics. No damage or casualties were reported.”

One Indian soldier was killed when Pakistani troops opened fire in the same area on Sunday.