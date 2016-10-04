"Pakistan troops resorted to unprovoked firing in three areas of Noushera Rajouri district from 05:15 hours today," Defence Spokesman said.

Intensifying attacks, Pakistani troops again violated ceasefire oon Tuesday by resorting to mortar shelling and firing on Army posts and civilian areas along the LoC in three areas of Noushera sector in Rajouri district.

“Pakistan troops resorted to unprovoked firing in three areas of Noushera Rajouri district from 05:15 hours today,” Defence Spokesman Col Manish Mehta said.

They fired mortar bombs, automatic weapons and small arms, he said, adding that Indian troops gave a befitting reply.

There has been five ceasefire violations in over 24 hours along the Line of Control (LoC).

On Monday, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire four times and restored to heavy firing and mortar shelling in Saujian, Shahpur-Kerni, Mandi and KG sectors in Poonch district, injuring 5 civilians, including five women.

Several shops were burnt down after a shell triggered fire in oil containers at a security force camp.

On October 2, Pakistan resorted to firing and shelling from 19:15 hours along LoC in forward areas in Pallanwala belt of Jammu district.

On October 1, Pakistani troops had shelled Indian posts and civilian areas with mortar bombs, RPGS and HMGS amid small arms firing along LoC this sector.

On September 30, Pakistani troops had opened fire from small arms along the LoC in Pallanwala, Chaprial and Samnam areas of Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

On September 29, Pakistan troops had resorted to firing in Balnoie area of Mendhar sector,

The Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire on September 28 by opening fire on Indian army posts along LoC in Sabzian area Poonch sector.

On September 6, Pakistani troops had fired on Army posts along the LoC in Pooch sector.

Pakistani troops had also violated the ceasefire on September 2 by firing on forward army posts along the LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

Last year, 16 civilians were killed and 71 others injured in 405 incidents of cross-border firing by Pakistan.