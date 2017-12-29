Pakistan rejects Swaraj’s allegations of mistreatment to Jadhav’s kin

In this picture released by Pakistan Foreign Office, death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav speaks with his mother and wife through a glass screen at its building in Islamabad on December 25, 2017. Photo: Dr. Mohammad Faisal/Twitter | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday rejected his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj’s allegations of mistreatment and stated that the meeting of the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav was permitted on humanitarian grounds in line with Islamic teachings and traditions of compassion and grace.

The meeting took place in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 25 December 2017 created a diplomatic storm after India alleged Pakistani authorities maltreated the wife and mother of the alleged Indian spy while Pakistani authorities alleged that there was something suspicious in the shoes of Kalbhushan's wife which was confiscated.."

“The purpose of the visit was to have a meeting of Commander Jadhav with his wife and mother, which was achieved despite all impedimentsThis needs to be acknowledged,” Mr. Asif said.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistani authorities had allowed the meeting time to be extended to 40 minutes on the request. of Jadhav's wife and mother and the success of the meeting was evident by the fact that the mother thanked Pakistan after the visit.

Criticising the Indian media for questioning the modalities of the visit and “advancing far-fetched conspiracy theories” about the change of clothes of the visitors, the language in which the meeting was conducted, Mr Asif said, “Pakistan’s humanitarian gesture did not obviate the fact that this was not an ordinary meeting between a mother and wife with their son and husband.”

“The reality remains that Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is a serving Indian Naval Officer and a convicted Indian terrorist and spy responsible for multiple deaths and destruction in Pakistan,” the Minister said.

He claimed that a comprehensive security check was essential. “This was agreed between both countries, in advance, through diplomatic channels. The visitors were treated with respect and dignity. The change of clothes and removal of jewellery/ornaments etc. was purely for security reasons. The visitors changed into their own clothes after the meeting. All their belongings were returned to them before they left. The wife’s shoes were retained as they did not clear the security check. A metal chip has been found in one of the shoes, which is being analyzed,” he said.

He further stated that many routine airport security checks for ordinary people entail removal of crosses and veils. “Trying to distort an agreed security check and attempting to portray it as a deliberate religious/cultural disrespect denotes bad faith and is regrettable. It is unfortunate that the frenzied Indian media is driving Indian politics,” Mr Asif said.

Pakistan has been open and transparent throughout the meeting, offered in good faith, the statement said.

“We do not wish to indulge in fallacious accusations and blame game and should focus on the bigger positive outcome that the meeting happened, despite immense challenges and impediments, instead of distortion of facts and baseless propaganda, which vitiates the atmosphere and is counter-productive,” the release concluded.