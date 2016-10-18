Mounting a scathing attack on Pakistan, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said its entire establishment was engaged in fuelling terrorism in India, making management of the Indo-Pak border “challenging”. He warned that “those who breed snakes get bitten by them”.

At a two-day Regional Editors’ Conference from north and northeastern States here, the Minister slammed Islamabad for adopting a “very flexible” approach to dealing with terrorism. He, however, said that if it wanted, India could help with an anti-terror campaign in PoK. He said India was against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism but did not harbour hatred towards Pakistanis.

The Minister said: “Pakistan is so much obsessed with Kashmir that it cannot see the difference between a freedom fighter and a terrorist. When there is a talk about state and non-state actors, the argument put forward is that Pakistan is a non-state actor. The truth remains that the entire establishment in Pakistan is engaged in fuelling terrorism in India. And that is why managing our borders with Pakistan, as compared to other countries, has become a challenging task.”

Pakistan had adopted terrorism as its state policy and was getting isolated in the international community, the Minister said.

“Pakistan is so obsessed with some issues that it cannot do any good, nor can it see its own good. By adopting terrorism as state policy, it is isolating itself not only in south Asia, but in the entire international community.”