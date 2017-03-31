Pakistan inciting youth in J&K: Rajnath

New trend: Protesters throw stones at CRPF personnel while blocking the tracks at Wanibal near Srinagar on Friday to protest the killing of three youths in the Budgam encounter.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament on Friday that Pakistan was using the social media to incite youths in Kashmir to storm encounter sites to help militants when security forces engage the latter in encounters.

Mr. Singh was responding to members in the Lok Sabha when they raised the issue of death of three civilians in Budgam in firing by the security forces earlier this week.

Responding to Saugata Roy (Trinamool Congress) expressing concern saying the situation in the Kashmir Valley was very grave and seeking his intervention, Mr. Singh said the security forces were dealing with terrorism in a way they should and they would surely be successful.

He said the strife-torn region had seen a “new trend” of late in which youths from nearby villages gather at the sites of encounter between the security forces and terrorists and pelt stones to help the ultras holed up there to flee.

“I will appeal to youths not to be misled by Pakistan. Some social media applications like WhatsApp and Facebook are used to gather youths at places of encounters. These groups are based in Pakistan. Security forces are dealing with terrorists exactly the way they should and will continue to do so. I want to say that we will definitely be successful,” he said.

Pakistan-sponsored terrorists were trying to destabilise not only Kashmir but also entire India, Mr. Singh said.

K.C. Venugopal (Congress) also raised the issue of deaths of civilians.

Mr. Roy noted that he was a member of the all-party delegation which had visited Kashmir earlier and the situation there had again become very grave.

Widespread clashes

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Valley saw widespread clashes yet again after the Friday prayers over the latest killings in Budgam.

Protesters were seen hurling stones and rocks at security forces at over a dozen places in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla districts.

All senior separatist leaders, including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik were detained and prevented from attending any congregational prayers.

(With inputs from Peerzada Ashiq)