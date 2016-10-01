Lauding the troops involved in surgical strikes on the launch pads across the LoC, Defence Minister Manohar Parikkar said on Saturday that "we will give a befitting reply to those who try to harm us."

Comparing the power of the Army to that of Hanuman, Mr. Parikkar said, "I only made the Army aware of the powers it already possessed and it succeeded. On Modi ji's instructions the Army did a brilliant job. On behalf of the country, I congratulate the troops [involved in the surgical strikes]."

Mr. Parikkar, who was addressing a gathering in Uttarakhand's Peethsain in Pauri district, said that Pakistan was in an "unconscious" state after the surgical strikes. It was, therefore, denying that the strikes happened.

Speaking on the motive of the strikes, Mr. Parikkar, in his first public statement after the surgical strikes said, "We don't want to capture any country. Like Lord Rama conquered Lanka and gave it to Vibhishan. We did the same in the Bangladesh operation [in the past]."