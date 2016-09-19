Pakistan has become a hub of terrorism and is resorting to subversive activities as it cannot win an open war with India, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said today.

His remark comes a day after terrorists suspected to be from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammaed stormed an army base in Kashmir’s Uri, killing 18 soldiers and injuring 19 others.

“Pakistan has become a big center of terrorism and is resorting to subversive activities as it cannot win an open war with India,” he said on the sidelines of a programme here.

“Pakistan is encouraging terrorism and that is a serious matter,” the Union HRD minister said, adding the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was today holding a high-level meeting with top ministers and other officials over the deadly terror attack in Uri.

“We want both the countries to go forward on the path of development peacefully,” Javadekar said.