The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said Pakistan’s border guarding force was deliberately targeting civilian areas and its Army directly supporting the troops in the shelling on these areas and Indian posts along the International Border (IB).

Addressing a press conference, Inspector General of BSF D.K. Upadhyay said the Pakistan Army was giving full support to Pakistan Rangers, which have violated ceasefire “countless” times in recent past.

“Pakistani forces are firing heavy mortars deliberately towards Indian civilian areas. The BSF never fires towards any Pakistani civilian area. We fire only towards military bunkers from where Pakistani forces fire. We have inflicted heavy damage on 14 Pakistani bunkers,” he said.

However, he ruled out use of artillery by the Pakistan troops in shelling on Indian areas.

“There is no proof of artillery being used by the Pakistani forces”, the IG said.

Mr. Upadhyay said Pakistan had violated the “human rights and international norms,” by targeting civilian areas.