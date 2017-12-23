Five Army men killed near LoC

File picture of Line of Control for representational purpose only.

A Major and four soldiers were killed as Pakistan opened fire on the Line of Control, in violation of the ceasefire, at Rajouri in the Pir Panchal Valley.

Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Shahid Choudhary told The Hindu that around quarter past noon, there was firing from across the LoC on an Army patrol in the Keri Battalion area.

“The Army faced four fatalities, including a Major and three jawans,” Mr. Choudhary said.

A Defence spokesman said Indian soldiers retaliated “strongly and effectively”.

The deceased belonged to the 2 Sikh regiment and were posted in the Chingus area of Rajouri. They have been identified as Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, 32; Sepoy Pargat Singh, 30; Sepoy Gurmeet Singh; and Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, 34.

This is the second consecutive day that areas along the LoC witnessed ceasefire violations in Rajouri. “Houses were damaged in [Pakistani] firing in Rajouri on Friday. People are living on the edge here,” he said.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh paid tributes to the deceased.

"The sacrifices rendered by the martyrs would be remembered forever," said Mr. Singh.

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force personnel along the Pakistan border, while he was crossing over to the Indian territory at Ajnala in Punjab, an official said on Saturday.

The 70th Battalion of the BSF shot dead the Pakistani intruder, aged around 65, when he ignored the warnings of the personnel and kept proceeding, the BSF official said, adding that the incident took place on Friday around 10.30 p.m.

The body was kept in the mortuary after the post-mortem examination, the official said, adding that further investigations were under way.

The BSF had foiled an infiltration bid from across the border in September, when it shot dead two armed Pakistani intruders along the Pakistan border at Ajnala.

